(KMAland) -- A descendent of Missouri Valley and the grandson of a KMA Sports Hall of Fame coach made a life-changing decision last week.
Blair sophomore Jay Unger announced a commitment to play baseball at the University of Nebraska. The grandson of Missouri Valley legendary coach Rod Unger joined Monday’s Upon Further Review.
“It means a lot,” Jay Unger told KMA Sports. “I’m truly blessed to have the opportunity to play at an awesome school like Nebraska.”
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound prospect rattled off a long list of reasons for choosing to play for Will Bolt and the Huskers baseball program.
“They have a great program,” he said. “They won the Big Ten this past year. What they have going on right now is awesome. Their fan base, their atmosphere is amazing. You can’t get any better than that. The coaches treat their athletes right, and they’re really good guys.”
Unger, of course, grew up around the sport of baseball and also saw plenty of softball with his mother and aunts carving out terrific careers.
“Since I could remember I would go to my grandpa’s games and being the bat boy,” Unger said. “I had some great role models growing up. I remember going to Wayne State and Missouri Western (softball) games growing up. It was just something I grew up around.”
