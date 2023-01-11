(Council Bluffs) -- Sioux City East (11-0) kept its perfect season intact Tuesday with a 60-54 win over Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (6-3).
The Black Raiders proved they belong in the top 10 in Class 4A by escaping a hostile environment against an Abraham Lincoln team that had only lost at home once all season.
“[It was] a great high school basketball game,” Sioux City East head coach Rich Vanderloo said. “Whatever side you were on, it was probably enjoyable to watch. We did a lot of good things tonight. We played hard. AL is a good team, especially at home, they’re good. To come down here and get a road win, it’s a big victory. There’s gonna be a lot of teams that come here that don’t win. We played hard, we did the little things we needed to do to win the game… I couldn’t be more happy with our guys.”
Fitzy Grant led the way with 23 points for Sioux City East on a night where baskets came at a premium thanks to solid defense on both sides.
“We knew what we had to do,” Grant said. “AL got us the last couple years, so just coming down here and getting a chance at them, we had to make it count. That’s what we did.”
The game started as a seesaw affair, with the lead changing hands countless times and neither team leading by more than five points throughout the first half.
Grant and Abraham Lincoln’s Cole Arnold went blow for blow through the first two frames, each scoring 15 points before halftime.
Arnold finished the night with 23 points to match Grant’s total.
“[Arnold] is a big body kid who can shoot from the outside or he can go inside,” Vanderloo said. “He’s hard to guard with one guy. If you put a guard on him, he’s gonna go inside on you and if you put a big guy on him he’s gonna take you to the arc and go by you. He’s a great basketball player, but I thought we did a pretty good job on him.”
The third quarter showed a major shift in the game, as Sioux City East began running a 2-3 zone defense to shut down the paint and force Abraham Lincoln to shoot on the perimeter.
From there, it was all Black Raiders.
“We just talked to each other and said, ‘how bad do we want this?’” Grant said. “We just locked in on defense as a team and that’s how we got it done.”
Sioux City East started the fourth quarter on a 16-7 run and never looked back, touting its ability to efficiently shoot the ball and play stifling defense.
While he and his team stifled the Lynx scoring attack, Grant continued to make plays on the offensive end.
“[Grant] amazes me every night,” Vanderloo said. “We ask a lot out of him and he brings a lot. He’s very good in the lane around the hoop, he can take it to the hoop, he can get up in the air. He’s a good basketball player and I’m glad he comes back next year.”
Next year is an afterthought considering the potential that the Black Raiders, who are currently ranked No. 7 in Class 4A, have this year.
“Coaches say this everyday, but it’s one game at a time,” Vanderloo said. “You can't control the polls and the seedings and all of that. You can just play hard every night, try to get a win and try to impress people all over the state, even though they forget about us over here in the 712. I say that strongly and I believe it.”
Sioux City East is back in action Friday for a home date with LeMars.
View full video interviews with Grant and Vanderloo below.