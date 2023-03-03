(KMAland) -- Five KMAland Missouri schools will have a new conference beginning in 2023-24.
The Grand River Conference approved a split into two conferences by a 12-4 vote on Thursday.
Worth County, Stanberry, King City, North Andrew and Albany will be in a conference with North Harrison, Pattonsburg, Princeton and St. Joseph Christian.
The other conference will have Gallatin, Maysville, Milan, Polo, Putnam County, South Harrison and Trenton. Brookfield and Marceline will join that conference in 2024-25.
Names for the conferences have not been announced.