(Clarinda) -- Lynnae Green’s first home run of the season, a gem from Peyton Athen in the circle and terrific defense behind her helped Shenandoah to a 7-3 Class 3A Regional First Round upset of Clarinda on Thursday.
“Resilience,” Shenandoah head coach Aaron Burdorf said. “It’s about the kids taking a deep breath in the first inning. It could have been easy to lay down and give up. We didn’t get our two in the top of the first, and then they get two. I go out to the mound and said, ‘Hey, everyone take a deep breath. It’s a long game.’”
The Fillies faced plenty of adversity early, failing to score in the top of the first with runners on second and third and nobody out. Then Clarinda came right back with two runs on a Presley Jobe two-run single. The Cardinals added another in the second when Maddie Cole tripled and came in on a sacrifice fly by Jerzee Knight. From there, it was all Shenandoah.
In the third, Shenandoah took advantage of a pair of Clarinda errors to suddenly take the lead. After a one-out walk from Kassidy Stephens, Caroline Rogers followed up a missed catch error in foul territory by doubling to right center. Jenna Burdorf then chopped one to short, scoring one run. The throw to first was also dropped, allowing Burdorf to reach and Rogers to score from second.
The biggest hit of the night came four pitches later when Lynnae Green deposited an 0-2 pitch beyond the right centerfield wall for a go-ahead two-run home run — the Fillies first of the season.
“I was very nervous,” Green admitted. “The at bat before I struck out, so I was feeling nervous. I saw it and said, ‘Yep, this is the one.’ I hit it, and it was huge.”
“I think it was just momentum,” Coach Burdorf added. “We came into the game and talked about in practice and before the game that the pressure is on them. They’re playing at home, and they’re supposed to win. We came in, played nice and easy and free.”
The Fillies (11-18) also gained some confidence knowing they were 1-0 on Clarinda’s home field and one of the last teams to beat the Cardinals, which carried an eight-game win streak into the postseason.
“The kids stuck with it,” Coach Burdorf added. “We knew we had a chance if we could keep them under four.”
Once Athen was handed a lead, she and her defense did the rest. She worked around a double and a walk in the third, but she faced just four each in the fourth and seventh innings and had 1-2-3 frames in the fifth and sixth. She coaxed eight fly outs and seven ground outs in the final five innings to secure the win.
“I figured since they lost the last one they were practicing against my speed,” Athen said. “They are a good hitting team, and they showed that in the first inning. For us to come back and have the momentum (after Green’s home run) and win felt really good.”
“That’s exactly what we talked about all season long,” Coach Burdorf inputted. “We had seven or eight losses by one run or in extra innings, and it all came down to pitching and defense. Tonight, we got that.”
Shenandoah did continue to add to their lead, getting a two-out run-scoring single from Green in the fifth and then two more in the seventh when Jenna Burdorf drove in Stephens on an RBI triple and scored on a passed ball in the seventh.
Rogers, Burdorf and Green all had two hits each, combining to score five of the seven runs and drove in five together. Stephens added a hit and scored the other two runs of the night for the Fillies, which advances to play at Atlantic against the Trojans on Saturday in a regional semifinal. Shenandoah lost both meetings with Atlantic on June 12th, 9-1 and 7-1.
“They’re a good ball club, and they play a lot of games against quality opponents,” Coach Burdorf said. “I think one night out of the whole summer that we didn’t play up to our potential was our doubleheader against them. If we come and pitch well and play defense, I think we have as good a shot as anybody.”
One of Clarinda’s most successful seasons in years finishes at 22-13. They will say goodbye to just one senior in Kaylah Degase, who reached 100 career hits in the defeat.
Check out complete video interviews with Coach Burdorf, Green and Athen below.