(Shenandoah) -- The Shenandoah girls basketball team notched their fifth consecutive win over Red Oak with a 52-23 win Tuesday night.
"Any win is good," Coach Jon Weinrich said. "It's a rivalry game. We're happy to win."
The win came behind a stellar night from Lynnae Green, who posted 13 points and eight rebounds.
"I think we worked well," Green said. "Yesterday in practice, we worked hard on transitioning. I think we did that well. We have a height advantage this year, so we tried to use that as our advantage."
As it likely will all season, Shenandoah's height with Lynnae Green and Genevive Jones highlighted their efforts.
"It's not a secret that we want to get the ball inside," Weinrich said. "We got the ball inside a bit and did a good job of finishing. That was good."
Red Oak scored the first bucket, but Shenandoah scored 13 of the next 15 to take a 13-4 lead into the second quarter.
The Fillies (2-3) grew their lead to 29-11 at halftime.
Red Oak (0-4) couldn't get any closer as Shenandoah ballooned their lead to 43-18 after three quarters en route to the dominant victory.
"We did some nice things at times," Weinrich said. "There were spurts where we showed our potential. At times, we were really good. We just need to do it more often."
Jones and Caroline Rogers added eight points apiece for Shenandoah, while Burdorf and Kassidy Stephens each accounted for six points.
Jaydin Lindsay highlighted Red Oak's night with eight points, while Maddie Doyle posted five points. The Tigers (0-4) return to action on Friday night against Kuemper.
For Shenandoah, the win moves them within one game of .500. They've showed plenty of promise in losses to Abraham Lincoln, Underwood and Harlan. They hope to continue their winning ways next Monday when they face Clarinda.
"Be more consistent," Weinrich said. "We've played some good teams, but I feel like good things will happen if we be more consistent and take care of ourselves."
Click below to hear the full interviews with Green and Coach Weinrich.