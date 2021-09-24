(Clarinda)-- The Greene County Rams started fast in Clarinda on their way to a 41-0 shutout of the Cardinals on homecoming.
The excitement started quickly for the Rams. Richard Daugherty returned the opening kickoff 87-yards for the touchdown to put Greene County up a touchdown early. Daugherty said his teammates set him up well.
"When I picked up the ball, right away, I saw a hole because my blockers did an amazing job," Daugherty said. "They did an amazing job blocking. I saw a hole, and I hit it. From there on, it was just speed."
At that moment, Daugherty's teammate Jackson Morton knew things would be magical for the Rams.
"Right as I saw him run in for a touchdown, I was like this game is going to be really good," Morton said. "When we score right away, that's what we feel."
Greene County would go on to score two more times in the 1st quarter. Quarterback Bryce Stalder threw two touchdowns. He threw one to Daugherty from 71 yards out and another to Morton from 36 yards out. The Rams led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Stalder continued to find the endzone as he hit Morton again for an 11-yard touchdown pass. Late in the first half, Greene County's Lamar Anders picked off Clarinda quarterback Wyatt Schmitt and ran it in the two yards he needed to score. They converted the two-point conversion to extend their lead 35-0, and the rolling clock began.
Rams' coach Caden Duncan was pleased with the fast start that his team put together.
"Guys were fired up," Duncan said. "We knew it'd be a good competitive game against a really talented team. We were focusing on trying to start fast. Be really focused and execute really well at the beginning of the game, and I think they did that tonight."
Not only was the offense stout, but so was the Greene County defense. The Rams held Clarinda's Tadyn Brown to just 58 yards on 14 carries and allowed no points for the third time this season.
"(We) kept the zero on the scoreboard," Duncan continued. "I think that's three straight games our defense has kept the opponent off the scoreboard, completely. (I'm) really proud of those guys. They're flying around, being physical, tackling pretty well, just not giving those guys the big plays that they were looking for."
Greene County's Patrick Daugherty also got in on the scoring as he ran in from two yards out.
Richard Daugherty finished with only one reception for 71 yards and the score and the 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Morton tallied seven receptions for 136 yards. Stalder completed ten passes on 16 attempts for 275 yards and three touchdown passes.
Next week the Rams (4-1, 2-0) take on the Red Oak Tigers (2-3, 1-1), and the Cardinals (1-4, 1-1) go to Shenandoah (1-4, 0-2) for the Page County Super Bowl. You can view the full interview with Duncan, Daugherty, and Morton below.