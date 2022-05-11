(Denison) -- The road to the boys state golf tournament began Wednesday with the Class 3A sectional meet at Majestic Hills Golf Course in Denison.
Suspense built in the clubhouse as scorecards were being submitted, with just 12 strokes separating the top four teams.
In the end, Lewis Central nabbed the top spot with a team total of 338, while Carroll finished second at 342.
“[Today] was really good, we put some good things together,” Lewis Central head coach Steve Koester said.
As they have all season, Jordan and Payton Greenwood led the charge for the Titans Wednesday. Jordan finished as the tournament’s runner-up with a 78 and Payton placed fifth with an 82. Lucas Campbell and Aiden Shipman also contributed to Lewis Central’s sectional victory, shooting 86 and 92, respectively.
“We have two nice players in the Greenwood boys, and then we have four guys who play behind them… usually we have two [of those four] who come through and it’s been pretty good all year for us,” Koester said.
Jordan Greenwood, who’s been near the top of seemingly every leaderboard this season, entered the sectional tournament fresh off a runner-up finish at the Hawkeye Ten championship meet Monday. He continued his stellar streak of play Wednesday.
“Today was pretty good,” Jordan Greenwood said. “I got a little worn out toward the end, but overall it was pretty good.”
Jordan was edged out by Carroll’s Drew Munson, who shot 77, for individual medalist. Munson went out with a 40 on the front nine and came in with a blistering 37 on the back.
“[The round] started out rough, I was four over on the front, but I rallied coming in,” Munson said. “I just tried to take it one shot at a time. I wasn’t hitting the ball bad on the front, I just wasn’t scoring that well.”
In sectional play, the top two individuals who aren’t members of qualifying teams also advance to districts. Those two players were Joe Carey of Greene County with a 79 and Atlantic’s Tristan Hayes, who shot 81.
“My ball-striking went really well today,” Hayes said. “I’ve struggled with putting for the last couple weeks, but today it just all came together.
Hayes will be Atlantic’s lone representative next week, as the Trojans fell just two strokes shy of team qualification with a 344. Greene County (350), Glenwood (353), Harlan (354), Denison (354) and Perry (431) rounded out the standings.
Lewis Central and Carroll, along with Carey and Hayes, will compete at the district meet in Spencer Monday with a chance to punch a ticket to the state tournament in Ames.
“We just want to play really good, solid golf the whole way through,” Koester said. “We haven’t seen [Spencer’s course], so it’s going to be pretty new. If we can just get some solid rounds in I think we have a good shot, but we just need to play good golf. We’re going to meet some pretty good teams there.”
View complete results here and video interviews with Koester, Munson, Greenwood and Hayes below.