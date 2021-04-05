(Council Bluffs) -- Another Lewis Central standout will play soccer at Grand View. Senior Taylor Gregory is all set to continue her career with the Vikings.
“There were a few girls ahead of me from Lewis Central that went to Grand View, and they were always on my radar,” Gregory told KMA Sports. “I kind of knew about them because I had played with those girls previously.”
Following a standout sophomore season, Gregory took a visit to the Grand View campus and got a look at the school and program before COVID closed much of the recruiting process down.
“I was lucky I did that before COVID,” Gregory said. “I loved it, and it was perfect for me.”
The more Gregory dove into Grand View as a school and program the more she saw a fit for her.
“The campus is pretty small, and I like that a lot,” she added. “It’s a small community, and the location was perfect. I have some family in Des Moines.”
Gregory also found that she enjoyed the dynamic on the team and the Vikings style of play.
“They play really well together,” she said. “They’re quick on the ball, and it really felt like a community when I first met them.
Gregory would join former Titans Gracie Bernard, Jayden Cross, Caitlyn Hanafan and Danielle Petersen on the Grand View roster. Listen to the complete interview with Gregory from Monday’s UFR below.