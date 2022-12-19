(Lincoln) -- Gretna offensive lineman Mason Goldman has committed to Nebraska.
Goldman -- a 3-star prospect -- chose the Huskers over offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis and Missouri.
