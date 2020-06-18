(Omaha) -- Gretna’s Skyler McCune has committed to continue her volleyball career at Creighton.
McCune received an offer from Creighton Monday and committed to Coach Kirsten Bernthal-Booth’s program.
The 2022 recruit chose the Jays over BYU after a sophomore season with 420 kills and 456 digs. Gretna reached the Class A final before losing to Papilliion-La Vista South in five sets. McCune had 54 kills and 51 digs in the state tournament.
The 5-foot-8 Gretna outside hitter will likely play libero at the next level.