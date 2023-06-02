(Nevada) -- With the 2023 MINK League Season underway, the Nevada Griffons are still searching for their first win.
The Griffons get that chance Friday night. They opened the season with two losses to the Des Moines Peak Prospects.
"We were competitive in both games," Manager Tyler Brown said. "We'll clean up a few mistakes we made. If we clean those small things up, we're right there."
Brown is still in the early phase of learning about this year's team, but he feels the potential is there.
"The biggest strength is our diversity," he said. "We'll have different styles of play in every lineup. My goal is just to get out of the way and let these guys play. We're trying to think of the best lineups. I think we have a good lineup. We just need to see everybody more and figure out who can do what for us. We're still trying to find the right pieces, but I think we'll get there soon and play some fun baseball. "
Brown points to Elijah Bear (Seward County Community College) as one of their top offensive players. Benjamin Loyd (Western Kentucky), Evan Bock (Mount Marty), Sam Kwapnioski (North Iowa Area Community College), Clay Palen (Missouri Baptist) and Colson Schubert (St. Peter's) also contribute to the lineup.
"We're going to be able to swing it and score runs in different ways," Brown said. "We'll see which facets blend to us scoring the most runs, but I think we're going to be one of the better offenses in the league."
The pitching rotation is a work in progress.
Bo Jacob Garza (Seward County), Dylan Navarette (Southwestern College) and Adam Olson (Viterbo) have contributed to the rotation.
"We're a little thin on the mound, but that's everybody in summer ball," Brown said. "We'll do what we can with what we have. Hopefully, we find more arms and get deeper on the mound."
The Griffons have eight games in the next eight days, beginning Friday night against the Sedalia Bombers.
Hear more with Brown below.