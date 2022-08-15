(Council Bluffs) -- A former KMAlander is now in charge of one of the nation's top junior college track & field programs.
Griswold graduate Marc Bierbaum has recently worked with the program while leading the school's cross country program.
Now, Bierbaum is Iowa Western's Director of Cross Country and Track & Field.
"It's awesome," Bierbaum said about the new position. "Growing up in southwest Iowa, Iowa Western was right there. Coaching is what I love. I grew up around coaching. It's been exciting to be a part of track and field for 20 years. To do what I love as a full-time job is pretty sweet."
His designation as the Reivers' track and field director is the latest gig in the running world.
Bierbaum ran collegiately at Dana, where he was a three-time national qualifier. After college, Bierbaum became his alma mater's head coach. He also served as an assistant coach at Omaha and started Missouri Western's program from scratch.
His previous stops have produced success. He coached 40 national qualifiers at Dana, two at Omaha, and coached a pair of All-Americans at Missouri Western.
"Every (stop) prepared me," he said. "Even my four years here have prepared me for what I'm doing now. Growing the program at Missouri Western also prepared me for here."
The Reivers hired Bierbaum after the previous head coach, Doug Marshall, departed for a Division I head coaching opportunity at North Texas.
"I'm blessed for Coach Marshall to take me on as a coach," Bierbaum said. "When he took the job, this is what I wanted and where I wanted to be. My family is in southwest Iowa. I wanted to stay here."
Bierbaum has big shoes to fill as Coach Marshall claimed three national championships in the last four years.
"Coach Marshall built something special here," he said. "We created history every year. To lead a program so successful was a no-brainer. It's so exciting. I can't wait to keep it rolling."
Rather than make wholesale changes, Bierbaum hopes to stick to what turned Iowa Western into a power.
"We're not re-inventing the wheel," he said. "What we've done has been so successful. Coach Marshall was about every discipline. We want to continue that and have a well-rounded program. We'll continue to bring great athletes into all areas and recruit the whole country and world. We're a diverse team. Family, communication and love are huge for me."
Check out much more with Bierbaum below.