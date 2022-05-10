(Griswold) -- Griswold alum David Thompson recently ran for Iowa State at the Drake Relays and is now getting ready to prove himself at the Big 12 Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Thompson claimed 13th at the Blue Oval in the University Men's 1500 in 3:48.26.
"Overall, I was pleased," he said. "I wanted to crack 3:50, and I did that. I was happy with how it played out. The original game plan was to get upfront, but I went straight to the back, ate up some runners at the end of the race and set a four-second PR. It went better than expected."
While it wasn't the plan, Thompson feels the approach he took at Drake Relays is the one that usually benefits him the most.
"My best races are when I have even splits," he said. "I have the mentality of chasing and trying to pick off runners at the end of races."
For Thompson, his recent activity with the Cyclones is the culmination of a running career that cut its teeth in Griswold and made a stop in Waterloo before running at the Division I level.
Following a standout career at Griswold, Thompson transferred to Hawkeye Community College, where he was part of an NJCAA champion 4x800 relay. In 2019, he made another move, going from Hawkeye to Iowa State.
"It was a pretty interesting transition," Thompson said about his move to Iowa State. "From high school to JUCO was a marginal difference. But coming from JUCO (to Iowa State) was different. I was the leader in high school and JUCO, but when I went D1, I was with a group of talented runners."
In hindsight, Thompson has zero regrets about his decision to transfer to Iowa State.
"Getting humbled was a great experience and an amazing opportunity. Being at this level pushed me to be the best runner I could become," he said. "I've reached levels I never thought I could."
Thompson expects to run in the 1500 at this weekend's Big 12 Outdoor Championships in Lubbock, Texas.
"I'll see if I can drop a PR and sneak into the final," he said. "I want to hit a PR every time I race. That's always the goal."
Check out the full interview with Thompson below.