(KMAland) -- Former Griswold star and KMA Sports Hall of Famer Rebekah Topham was inducted into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Topham won 11 state titles and 16 medals in her track career, spanning from 2012 to 2015.
She won the 1500 championship four times. Topham was also a star in cross country, becoming the only female runner to win four state titles.
She followed her prep days with a successful career at Wichita State, where she won seven indoor Missouri Valley Conference titles.
Topham was inducted into the KMA Sports Hall of Fame in 2021