(Griswold) — A pair of two-run homers and solid defense sent the Griswold softball team into a regional semifinal with a win over Riverside Wednesday night.
The Tigers (26-1) picked up their second win over the Bulldogs this season with a 6-1 triumph. Freshmen Karly Millikan and Dakota Reynolds each blasted their first homers of the season, while Millikan worked a complete game in the circle with eight strikeouts.
“I’m just really proud of the team effort,” said Head Coach Jody Rossell. “I feel like it was all 23 of us really invested into tonight’s game. That’s what’s characterized our whole season. It’s made it fun and has really contributed to our success.”
After trading zeroes in the first inning, Griswold struck first in the bottom of the second. Haylee Pennock led off the inning with a walk, stole second and moved to third on a ground out. On the tenth pitch of her at-bat, Millikan launched a ball into the left field corner for a two-run shot to put the Tigers on top.
In the third, McKenna Wiechman worked a lead-off walk. Courtesy runner Erynn Peterson stole second and then Reynolds hit a screaming line drive into left field. The ball hit off the top of the fence and landed in the crowd for Griswold’s second long ball of the night.
“That was obviously a big momentum-builder for us,” Rossell said of the two homers. “For them to have the fun of being able to do that in postseason play and hit a home run, that’s great timing.”
Riverside would get on the board in the top of the fifth. Lili McCready doubled to start the inning and was moved to third on a sacrifice bunt. Following a strikeout, Kenna Ford laced an RBI double to cut the lead to 4-1.
Griswold would respond immediately in the bottom half. Makenna Askeland reached on an error and pinch runner Sophia Pelzer came into score on an RBI double by Pennock. Pennock moved to third on the play and would be plated two batters later by a Lydia Greiman single to put the game out of reach.
Reynolds recorded two hits in the game — including the home run — while Wiechman doubled twice. Pennock scored twice in the game. Millikan scattered four hits in the circle and stranded seven Riverside runners.
The Tigers advance to a Class 1A Regional Semifinal Friday night at Martensdale-St. Marys.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Millikan, Reynolds and Rossell in a video you can view below.
Riverside was led by Ford, who had an RBI double at the plate and struck out nine in the circle. The Bulldogs’ season ends at 17-13 and they lose Ford, Ari McGlade, Katie Messerschmidt and Chiara Rains to graduation.