(Griswold) -- The Chase Wallace era begins at Griswold Friday night when the Tigers host CAM.
Wallace -- a 2009 Griswold graduate -- takes over the reins of the program from longtime coach Andy Everett. The rookie head coach feels preseason activities, and the transition has gone rather smooth for his team.
"Things have gone really well," Wallace said. "The kids have been working hard. They are really focused. We are excited for a game."
Griswold is traditionally one of the more run-heavy teams in KMAland, however, Coach Wallace says he'd like to balance the offense a little more.
"Definitely going to be looking to throw the ball a little more," he said. "We still will focus heavily on the run, but definitely going to be mixing in a lot more passing than we have in the past. Everything has looked well in practice. Hopefully, it will transfer over to the game."
Wallace admits his first year as a head coach, as well as the transition to more passing, has led to some growing pains.
"It's definitely been a learning experience for me," he said. "It's been a little different, but my assistant coaches have been a great help. We've really worked great as a group to figure out what we need in practice. I feel like we are heading in the right direction."
The Tigers were 0-9 last season, but scoring points were not a problem as they averaged 29 points per game. Griswold had just three seniors on last year's roster.
"Last year was tough, but a lot of guys we got back this year got a lot of experience. You can't replace experience," Wallace said. "It stinks they didn't win any games, but I think that motivates them more to get on the winning side because they are so sick of losing, I think we all are."
Sophomore Cale Swain rushed for 901 yards and 12 scores last year and will likely be the featured back for the Tigers this season. Senior Lane Mueller added 562 yards and six scores on the ground while Colton Turner and Sam Olson have also assumed leadership roles and will be vital for Griswold this season.
"I've seen a lot of improvement from a lot of guys on our team," Wallace said. "I just hope that continues."
Coach Wallace's first challenge as head coach is a tough one. CAM enters the contest fresh off a 10-2 campaign and is the KMAland 8-Man No. 1 team to start the season.
"They have all three of their leading rushers back," Wallace said. "And they're fast, very fast. It's hard to emulate that in practice. We just try to tell the guys to be prepared because they are going to come out of the gates running. I know it's going to be a challenge."
If the Tigers are to pull off the upset, Wallace feels the key will be in the fundamentals.
"We are really focusing on stopping the run, taking care of the ball and limiting penalties," Wallace said. "And just play our game."
Troy Nicklaus will be in Griswold Friday night providing updates as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show, which begins at 7:15. KMA Sports' coverage begins Friday evening at 6:20 with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show. The complete interview with Coach Wallace can be heard below.