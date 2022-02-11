(Griswold) -- The Griswold Tigers took down Heartland Christian 62-53, in an overtime victory, in the Class 1A Substate 8 play-in game.
The season series was tied at one game apiece heading into the postseason. Griswold won the first matchup back in December, and most recently, the Eagles were victorious at the Mid America Center. This game, however, would be a win-or-go-home matchup.
Things got started early on for both teams. Each team hit threes in their first two possessions of the game. And that back and forth scoring would continue throughout regulation.
The story of the fourth quarter was more of each team trading shots with the other. There were some turnovers in there, as well. Perhaps the biggest storyline was multiple players from each team fouling out of the game.
Heartland Christian's Anthony Khol and Luke Anderson each fouled out. Landon Pelzer, Aiden Kennedy, Kamron Brownlee, and Zane Johnson fouled out for Griswold. Some of these came in overtime, as well.
In the final 10 seconds of the 4th quarter, Colton Brennan of the Eagles hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 50, which sent the game to overtime. The Tigers had a last-second three-pointer at the buzzer that fell short. Both teams missed some potential game-changing free throws late in the 4th quarter.
Unfortunately, Heartland Christian's Brennan wouldn't play long in overtime. Brennan left the game after suffering an apparent leg injury. After that point, Griswold captured the momentum and would outscore the Eagles 12-3 in overtime. Tigers' head coach Matt Spanaugle talked with KMA Sports after the win.
"It was all about teamwork," Spanaugle told KMA Sports. "Our boys stepped up. Heartland Christian, give them everything because they played their hearts out just like we did tonight. We had gone 1-1 throughout the season this year. Our team really came together as one.
"The second time in a row, we did it first against Essex on Tuesday, and we did it again tonight, where we came together as a team. It wasn't about individual play. It was about team play."
Spanaugle took pride in his team's effort.
"I'm telling you, I couldn't be prouder of our boys. We played one heck of a game," Spanaugle continued. "They should be feeling really good. We're going to go up to Avoca on Monday and we're going to give it everything we got."
Anthony Kohl was the leading scorer for Heartland Christian. He finished the night with 17 points. Matt Stile ended the night with 14 points for the Eagles. Griswold's leading scorer was Peyton Cook, who finished with 16 points. Cook was also named the KMA player of the game. Cook also spoke with KMA Sports after the Tiger victory.
"At the beginning of the game, we just knew they were going to be a good team," Cook told KMA Sports. "We had to play our best game and throughout the game, we just kept on pushing and fighting through. Shots were falling throughout the whole game and (in) overtime."
Cook also gave credit to many of the teammates who stepped in due to four key players fouling out of the game.
"Some of those younger guys just had to come up that hadn't really played a whole lot and just play their best and hustle," Cook declared.
Cook and the Tigers will face the 18-1 AHSTW Vikings on Monday. Cook says they will have to be good in all phases to compete with the Vikings.
"Just to run our offense, play good defense, hopefully, shots will be falling, and we move the ball well, too," Cook said.
Landon Pelzer also added 14 points before fouling out of the game for Griswold.
The Eagles end their season with an 8-12 record. The Tigers improved to 4-16 and will head to Avoca for a date with AHSTW on Monday.
You can view the interviews with Spanaugle and Cook below.