(Griswold) -- Griswold gets their first postseason victory since 2016 by defeating Essex 68-27 on KMA AM 960.
The Tigers got off to a fast start early on in the game thanks to 3 threes on 3 attempts from Kamron Brownlee and jumped out to a 21-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
“I stress 100% effort all the time and whatever we do we leave it out all on the floor,” head coach Jake Speer said. “That was the one thing that was going to get in our way today is if we didn’t give it our all on the defensive end. I knew if we were really intense on that side we would be able to get this win and we were able to do that.”
The intensity continued on the defensive end as the Tigers gave up just seven points in the first half, while Landon Pelzer got out in transition to pace Griswold with 10 points at the break.
“I just use my speed and I’ve always been told to use my speed. We are just trying to get me out in transition which is something we need to work on for next season, getting transition points,” Pelzer said.
In the second half Speer did not let up with the defense as the Tigers came out with a full court press to play the entire second half.
“Throughout the year we’ve kinda had games where we are leading at half or just right there and we kind of fall off in the second half,” Speer said. “I just wanted to try something to see if it would give us a little spark out of halftime and then I wasn’t planning on doing it very long. I wanted to see if we could speed them up and keep the intensity up and I thought we came out better than we have in the past in the second half.”
Griswold cruised to a 68-37 victory thanks to three Tigers in double figures and 21 points from Pelzer. Griswold improves to 5-14 on the season and will travel to take on Tri-Center on Monday.
Essex was led by Tucker Haddon who finished with 17 as the Trojans ended their season with a 2-20 record. Pelzer spoke on his team's feeling after a postseason victory in such an odd year.
“We are more of a family and are all united. We don’t have any fights and stay as a team no matter what and lift each other up,” Pelzer said.
To see the full interviews in the video click below.