(Griswold) -- The Griswold girls track team picked up their first team championship since March 2019 on Tuesday evening, winning the Class A Division at their home meet.
“It was a huge team effort,” Tigers coach Rachel Larsen told KMA Sports. “I went back and looked at the results, and we had 18 of our girls contribute to the points we had.”
Senior Erynn Peterson led the way for the Tigers with 22.5 points, winning the 400, while sophomore Kyleigh Hering was worth 15 points. Sophomores Addison Adams and Marissa Askeland, juniors Whitney Pennock and Dakota Reynolds and senior Makenna Askeland all contributed between 10 and 13.5 points to the cause.
“I think that’s huge, where you’re using everybody in places,” Larsen added. “Everybody was contributing and an important part of the team. We had been having some obstacles in the field events, where we weren’t placing exactly where we wanted, but we had tons of PRs in field events and got 25 points.”
Makenna Askeland led the charge there with a win in the discus while sophomore Ryleigh Harrison took fourth. Junior Madison Rush took third in the shot put, and senior McKenna Wiechman was fourth in the long jump. The Tigers also had a strong showing in relays with wins in the 4x200, 4x400, shuttle hurdle and distance medley.
“Marissa Askeland has had a ton of growth,” Larsen noted. “She ran two 400s for us and two 800s, and she goes out there with a positive attitude.”
Plenty of others played contributing roles to the win, and that’s something Coach Larsen loves to see, especially as she tries to build the program back to prominence after some lean years.
“We needed numbers,” Larsen said of her team. “We didn’t have enough girls out. Just building their culture, and I’ve talked about it time and time again, but just having that relationship with them and making them enjoy track. If they enjoy coming and doing it, they work harder.
“Most of these girls started running in December, and they’re at the point now where they want to put in the hard work. They want to see it pay off. Building that culture where people want to be a part of it, and hopefully next year we get more and more girls out. Then they can start pushing each other where we have girls that start competing with one another. That’s when you start to find success.”
A team win at a home meet is great, but Coach Larsen says they will continue to push and build with the Corner Conference and state meets in mind.
“We have a huge focus on our personal bests,” she said. “They each have a PR card in their track bag, and we go over who had PRs at each meet. That motivates them, and they can personally see their growth through the season.
“We have the conference meet coming up, which is super important to us. Even from the beginning of the season, we’ve talked about how state is not out of their reach. I met with each of them about their goals and going to state was one of them. (We talked about) what times would get them there, so conference and state are the big goals.”
Listen to much more with Coach Larsen in the audio file below.