(Griswold) -- The Griswold girls basketball team is in the midst of one of their toughest weeks of the season while also trying to work in a new system under first-year head coach Ryan Lockwood.
“The team has been working real hard,” Lockwood told KMA Sports. “With the new system comes some bumps along the way, but we’re still plugging away and going forward. I love the energy of the team. The girls are all working hard, showing up early for practice and working as long as we need to.”
The Tigers opened the season on Monday night with a 54-18 loss at Riverside. It won’t get any easier for Coach Lockwood’s group, as they host Stanton and Sidney on Tuesday and Friday, respectively. They will, however, have an exciting opportunity on Saturday when they play Southwest Valley at Des Moines’ Wells Fargo Arena.
“Stanton is a tough, physical team that has been together a long time,” Lockwood said. “They know what they’re doing. Sidney is always one of those teams that’s running and playing good, strong defense. We’re going to be tested.
“We’re really excited to play on the bigger stage at Wells Fargo Arena. Our goal, ultimately, is to build the program and make it to the state tournament, so what better way to learn how to play up there than now?”
This year’s Griswold roster counts four seniors, just one junior and a host of sophomores. However, most of them do have some form of varsity experience. Seniors Emma Mundorf and McKenna Wiechman have played plenty of varsity basketball while sophomores Addison Adams and Abby Gohlinghorst and freshman Josie Millikan picked up the start on Monday.
“We’re trying to be a lot more aggressive defensively,” Lockwood said of the transition into his system. “We’re transiting to more of a full-court defense most of the time, trying to get some different press looks and trying to be more physical defensively and on the ball a little more. Offensively, just getting the girls to loosen up and play a little more basketball instead of (being robots). We want to see what the defense gives us and adjust to that and attack those things.”
Other contributors this year are seniors Bailey Baucom and Maddy Main, junior Madison Rush and sophomores Ryleigh Harrison and Kyleigh Hering. As the group rounds into form, Coach Lockwood says he just wants to see day-to-day improvement.
“The expectation for us is growth,” he said. “We want to grow every game of the year, and if we can continue to grow at the rate we’ve been growing since we started practice, we’re going to see a lot of success. We have to continue to grow each game, each practice, each week and never let up. Success in the win column may not be as much as we want it to be, but it’s going to get us to the point in the next few years where we can definitely count on a lot more of it.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Lockwood from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.