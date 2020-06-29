(Tabor) — The Griswold softball team held off a late rally from Fremont-Mills to pick up a Corner Conference win Monday night.
The Tigers led by as many as six, but ended up with a 7-5 win in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. The win marks the sixth in the last seven games for Griswold.
“I thought it was a really great team effort,” said Griswold Head Coach Jody Rossell. “We’re just working on improving continually day-by-day and when mistakes happen, bouncing back from them. I thought the girls did really well with that tonight.”
The Tigers struck in the top of the first when Jenna Reynolds worked a one-out walk, moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a grounder and scored on a Haylee Pennock RBI single.
F-M answered in the bottom half of the first as Malea Moore led off with a two-base error, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on a Kennedy Lamkins single into left.
The game stayed knotted at 1-1 until Griswold took control in the third with three runs. Jenna Reynolds scored her second run on a wild pitch and then Dakota Reynolds ripped a two-RBI single to put the Tigers in command.
Griswold added three more runs in the top of the sixth. Anna Kelley knocked in two runs with a double into left-center and then came around to score on a Pennock RBI single. The Tigers looked like they would cruise to a victory before F-M plated four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
“It took us a few times through the lineup,” said Kelley. “But once they switched pitchers and we got a couple more at-bats, it started to click for us. That’s how it’s been all year. Hitting has been contagious and that’s been good for us.”
With the bases loaded and one out, Kendall Reed hit a single into right field that scored one. Two more runs scored after the ball was misplayed by an outfielder and Reed advanced to third. Reed would then come into score on an RBI groundout by Chloe Johnson to get the Knights within 7-5 going into the seventh.
After a scoreless top, F-M got the tying run to the plate twice, but relief pitcher Karly Millikan got a strikeout to end the game.
Griswold pounded out 13 hits in the win, getting two each from Kelley, Pennock, Makenna Askeland and Dakota Reynolds. Kelley, Pennock and Dakota Reynolds each drove in two, while Jenna Reynolds scored three times. Brenna Rossell picked up the win in the circle, tossing 5+ innings with six strikeouts. Millikan pitched the final two innings in the victory.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Coach Rossell and Kelley in a video you can view below.
Fremont-Mills was led by Lamkins, who finished 2-for-4 with one RBI. Reed took the loss, throwing 3 innings and giving up three earned runs.