(Griswold) -- With the regular season all but in the books, Griswold baseball is looking to raise some eyebrows in the postseason.
An extremely young Tigers team has battled through a tough schedule in the regular season and currently hold a 2-12 record.
“The season so far has been a little less in the win column than we were hoping for,” Griswold head coach Ryan Lockwood said. “We don’t have a junior or a senior on the team, so as a very young ball club with some decent experience, our goal is just building, and I feel like we’ve done that.”
Griswold hangs its hat on solid defensive play in the field, and improvement in that area has allowed them to focus on other important aspects.
“Just get that hitting going and get those reps going and if our defense is looking pretty good, let’s just let that ride for a day or so,” Lockwood said. “I feel like we’re a little more relaxed when we’re out there playing instead of thinking about not making a mistake. We’re saying, ‘Hey, if we know how to do this, let’s just do it.’”
At the plate, Bode Wyman and Zane Johnson are leading the way for the Tigers.
Wyman is batting .406 with a .578 on-base percentage, while Johnson has a batting average of .389 with a team-high 14 hits and eight RBI.
“[Wyman and Johnson] have been great,” Lockowood said. “They’ve played since they were eighth graders just because of their willingness to work hard. Really the mental approach has been a big thing for them. They’re not living pitch by pitch. They’re learning from a pitch and then moving onto the next one. They’re just out there raking, taking walks when they need to take walks but they’re ready to attack when it’s time to attack.”
Griswold has racked up 57 stolen bases in just 14 games this season.
“My philosophy for the last three years has been that we’re gonna be aggressive at the plate and aggressive on the bases,” Lockwood said. “Once we get on base, let’s push the envelope a little bit. Everyone is a high school kid that we’re playing against. We’re all the same age and we’re all prone to make mistakes. If we get someone thinking a little too fast, let’s see if we can force those mistakes.”
The Tigers boast a rotation with plenty of arms, as four players have pitched 10 or more innings.
“Starting from when I was coaching these guys in little league several years ago, I made everyone a pitcher,” Lockwood said. “You’re pretty much a pitcher until I decide you’re not. With the pitch restrictions and the lower numbers we have, that’s very important. Everyone works on pitching in the offseason. We don’t have arm issues this year.”
Griswold battles Tri-Center in the first round of the Class 1A District 14 tournament.
The Tigers look to pull an upset and advance to the district semifinals with a win over the Trojans.
“We’re just gonna stick to our game plan,” Loickwood said. “We’re gonna throw to contact towards the lower part of the zone and count on making our plays. We know we’re gonna give up a few hits and we’re probably gonna give up some runs, but we just gotta be up there ready to attack at the plate and when we get on base, keep attacking. If we do our thing, I say we’ve got a chance against anybody.”
Griswold and Tri-Center square off in the first round of district action Saturday at 7 P.M. in Neola.
Click below to hear the full interview with Lockwood from Monday’s KMA Sports Feature.