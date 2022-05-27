(Stanton) -- The Griswold softball team used a balanced and dominant offensive lineup for a convincing 19-0 win over Stanton to open Corner Conference play.
"I think this is confidence building," said Griswold head coach Jody Rossell. "This builds a foundation for the season going forward."
The Tigers wasted no time pouncing on their Corner Conference foe with five runs in the first inning.
"It's been hard to get in a flow with rainouts," said Rossell. "The thing I've been impressed with the most is how we hit through the lineup."
The Tigers' balanced lineup was on display Friday night as every starter reached base at least once, and eight of the nine starters scored at least one run. Many of those runs came in the Tigers' 14-run second inning that put the game out of reach at 19-0.
The Tigers posted nine hits on the evening. Joanna Reynolds led Griswold's offense with two hits, a triple and five RBI, while Marissa Askeland and Brenna Rossell had two hits apiece with three and two RBI.
Rossell also shined in the circle, tossing three perfect innings with four strikeouts.
"We've been practicing hard," Rossell said. "I just believed in our team, and it went on. We've worked hard on core values and knowing the team needs. I think my efficiency is pretty good. I got a lot of girls to swing at my rise ball."
"Brenna has done a great job," Coach Rossell said. "She's a senior with a lot of experience."
The win moves Griswold to 2-0 on the year. The Tigers return to action on Tuesday against Sidney.
Stanton is now 0-2 on the year. The Viqueens continue their quest for win number one when they partake in Saturday's Shenandoah Tournament with Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills and Sidney.
Check out the full interviews with Brenna Rossell and Coach Jody Rossell.