(Griswold) -- Griswold opens year two of the Chase Wallace era on Friday night when they travel to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
“Practice has been very energetic,” Coach Wallace said. “We’re having a very good turnout, and the guys seem enthused. I think getting that losing streak off our back to end the season (last year) is really big for the guys. They got a feel for how good it feels to get that win, and we’re using that as motivation this year to push for more of that feeling.”
Coach Wallace says his team’s numbers are up to 28 this year, and that makes for more of a realistic look during practice as they prepare for the 2022 season.
“That’s really encouraging,” he said. “Four of them are seniors and none of them are juniors, so we are young. But those sophomores got a lot of experience last year. They are taking what they learned last year and really using it.”
Among the four returning seniors is Cale Swain, who had 354 yards rushing, 267 yards receiving and eight total offensive touchdowns. He will take over at quarterback with Kamron Brownlee suffering a summer injury and rehabilitating it for basketball season.
“(Swain) is kind of our do-it-all guy,” Wallace said. “We’re asking him to take over (the quarterback role), and he will be more of a running quarterback.”
Fellow senior Aiden Kennedy and sophomore Nick Jennum figure to be his top targets when he does put it in the air, and Coach Wallace says there will likely be a focus on getting Jennum the ball in a number of other ways after he had 555 yards receiving, 118 yards rushing and six touchdowns as a freshman.
“We’re going to ask him do some more things this year,” he said. “He put up really good numbers and had a breakout year as a freshman.”
Up front, the Tigers will have to remake their offensive line after last year’s seniors held down many of those spots.
“We lost pretty much all of our offensive line from last year,” Wallace said. “Pretty much our whole offensive line will be sophomores. It’ll be an adjustment, but they’re putting in the work.”
Defensively, Jennum (49.0 tackles), Swain (38.5 tackles, 2 INT), sophomore Zane Johnson (32.5 tackles) and Kennedy (27.5 tackles, 2.0 TFL) ranked among the top five tacklers a year ago.
They will face a tall task in trying to slow down an Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton group that returns a large portion of their production from a team that beat the Tigers, 59-8, and qualified for the state playoffs. That group is led by senior quarterback Trey Petersen, who had 157 yards passing, 107 yards rushing and six total touchdowns in the 2021 win.
“They really put it on us,” Wallace said. “They pretty much have everyone back, so we’re going to have our hands full on Friday. Petersen at quarterback does it all. He’s one of those special talents that it’s pretty hard to prepare for. We’re really going to try to contain him. They’ve got a lot of speed on the outside that he can use, and we’re definitely focused on that and trying to prepare for anything they’re going to throw at us.
“Last year, we really had fits with their defensive line, and they’ve got both their nose guard and defensive end back from last year. We’ve got to be ready for that. Just moving them all over and get used to that speed they’re going to bring on the defensive side. They’re a very well-coached team, and we know they’re going to be well prepared. We have to match that intensity from the get-go.”
While preparing for a tough opponent is paramount this week, Coach Wallace says they are focusing on plenty of aspects within their own team.
“The main thing is, last year turnovers really killed us and our focus has been practicing on ball security,” he said. “We’ve been known to give up big pass plays, big run plays and special teams touchdowns, which are just killers. There’s nothing worse than scoring a touchdown, and then watching them take it back for a touchdown right away. Just taking away those big plays is a primary focus, and we’ll go from there.”
