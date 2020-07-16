(KMAland) -- Trios from Griswold and Sidney earned All-Corner Conference Elite status with the release of the league's All-Conference softball picks on Thursday.
Griswold's Brenna Rossell, Haylee Pennock and Anna Kelley were all named Elite first team members while Sidney's Jolie Sheldon, Olivia Larsen and Danica Laumann also earned the same honor.
Griswold's McKenna Wiechman, Stanton's Brooklyn Adams, Tara Peterson and Ali Silvius and Malea Moore of Fremont-Mills were also picked to the first team.
Second team honors went to Griswold's Karly Millikan, Makenna Askeland, Kacey Danker and Jenna Reynolds; Makenna Laumann and Fallon Sheldon of Sidney; Addi Meese, Taylor Morgan and Elizabeth Bartles from Fremont-Mills; Stanton's Marleigh Johnson and East Mills' Rachel Drake.
Jenna Stephens of Stanton, Sidney's Sidnie Baier, East Mills' Alex Knop and Brooke Burns of Essex were also honorable mention choices. View the complete list of honorees below.