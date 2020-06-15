(Griswold) -- The Griswold Tigers are a year older, a year wiser and aiming towards capturing the Corner Conference title. They begin that mission tonight when they take on East Mills.
"We've had a great couple weeks of practice," Coach Jody Rossell said. "Everyone is excited to be back on the field. We have a great group of girls that are passionate and love the game of softball. They're out there having fun, working hard and improving every day."
Rossell adds that waiting for a decision was not easy, but her team made the most of it.
"We tried to stay in touch with the girls," she said. "I was impressed with a lot of the girls and the way they kept up, throwing at home or batting in their backyard. They kept on preparing and staying focused, and I could see that when practices started."
The Tigers had an extremely young team last season with no seniors, one junior, three sophomores, five freshmen and four eighth-graders. They overcame their youth to post a 7-13 record and hope last year's bumps will pay dividends this year.
"We were obviously really young last year," Coach Rossell said. "We are excited to be returning a lot of experience. I think I expect us to be more consistent throughout our batting order and more efficient defensively."
Brenna Rossell will likely be the Tigers' go-to pitcher this season. Rossell made 14 starts last season, posting a 6-10 record with a 3.65 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings of action. Eighth-graders Dakota Reynolds and Carley Milliken are also expected to contribute in the circle.
"I think the three of them are going to complement each other really well," Rossell said. "We should have a lot of depth pitching."
Junior Haylee Pennock sparked the Griswold offense last year hitting .379 with 14 RBIs. Pennock also swiped a team-high 12 bases. Anna Kelley hit .364 as a freshman, Brenna Rossell hit .298 while Kacey Danker, Jordyn Main, Makenna Askeland, McKenna Wiechman, Lydia Greiman and Jenna Reynolds also saw a healthy share of at-bats last season.
"We have a lot of girls that put in a lot of time working on their bats," Coach Rossell said. "When we come around, we're going to be hitting well throughout our batting order."
Coach Rossell is hoping her team can find some consistency.
"Just focus on the next play always," she said. "Work towards improvement towards the end of the season where everyone else's goals are at."
Sidney and Fremont-Mills split the Corner Conference title last year by going 6-2, but the Tigers -- who went 4-4 in Corner Conference action -- lost their four conference games to Sidney and F-M by a total of seven runs. They know how close they were last year to a conference title, which makes them even hungrier to get it this year.
"It is definitely a goal we have," Rossell said. "Our conference is really competitive at the top. I know they (F-M and Sidney) are returning a lot of talent and will be competitive, too, but that's our goal and it's something we think is attainable."
The Tigers open the season with four games and a tournament in the first six days. They open the season tonight at East Mills, will host CAM (tomorrow), travel to Riverside (Wednesday on KMA-FM 99.1), trek to Stanton (Friday) and host a softball tournament on Saturday.
The complete interview with Coach Rossell can be heard below.