(KMAland) -- The brackets are set for the 2023 Corner Conference Baseball & Softball Tournaments.
In baseball, Fremont-Mills is the top seed while Stanton is the second seed. F-M will face the winner of Griswold/Sidney in the semifinals while Stanton gets either East Mills or Essex. The quarterfinal and semifinal matchups are June 22nd in Stanton and Tabor. The final are June 23rd at Sidney.
In softball, Griswold and Fremont-Mills have byes. The Tigers host the winner of Stanton/East Mills on June 22nd while Fremont-Mills will face either Essex or Sidney on the 22nd in Tabor. Those finals are also on the 23rd in Sidney.
View the full brackets below.