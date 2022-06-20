(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the brackets for this week’s conference softball and baseball tournaments.
In softball, Griswold is the No. 1 seed while Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed. Sidney will open with a first round contest against Stanton on Thursday at Fremont-Mills while East Mills and Essex clash on Thursday in Griswold. The winner of Sidney/Stanton will face Fremont-Mills later on Thursday while the victor of East Mills/Essex gets Griswold.
The finals are slated for Friday in Essex at 5:30.
In baseball, Fremont-Mills is the No. 1 seed and Stanton is the No. 2.
East Mills will play Griswold in the first round with the winner drawing Fremont-Mills in the semis while the winner of Sidney/Essex will face Stanton.
The baseball finals are Friday at 8 PM in Essex.
Find the full brackets below.