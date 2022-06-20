Corner Conference NEW
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Officials with the Corner Conference have released the brackets for this week’s conference softball and baseball tournaments.

In softball, Griswold is the No. 1 seed while Fremont-Mills is the No. 2 seed. Sidney will open with a first round contest against Stanton on Thursday at Fremont-Mills while East Mills and Essex clash on Thursday in Griswold. The winner of Sidney/Stanton will face Fremont-Mills later on Thursday while the victor of East Mills/Essex gets Griswold.

The finals are slated for Friday in Essex at 5:30.

In baseball, Fremont-Mills is the No. 1 seed and Stanton is the No. 2.

East Mills will play Griswold in the first round with the winner drawing Fremont-Mills in the semis while the winner of Sidney/Essex will face Stanton.

The baseball finals are Friday at 8 PM in Essex.

Find the full brackets below.  

Download PDF Corner Conference BB Bracket 22.pdf
Download PDF Corner Conference SB Bracket 22.pdf

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.