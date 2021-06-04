(Griswold) -- First place in the Corner Conference is up for grabs on Friday night when Sidney and Griswold collide on the KMAX-Stream.
Griswold enters the tilt at 4-0 with victories over Tri-Center, East Mills, Stanton and Boyer Valley.
"We are feeling good," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We are playing well, and things are going well for us."
The offense has been firing on all cylinders for Coach Rossell's squad with 40 runs in the first four contests, including 29 in their first two games.
"The girls have been disciplined at the plate," Rossell said. "I've been impressed with them not taking swings at bad pitches, waiting for their pitches, and making good contact. Our discipline at the plate is paying off."
The Tigers were 11-9 in 2020, split the Corner Conference regular-season crown with Stanton and Sidney but won the conference tournament.
"We had a lot of girls put a lot of time in," Rossell said. "I think that's paying off for us and helped us be less rusty. I feel like we hit the ground running. I've been pleased with how flexible we've been with our lineup."
This year's success boils down to an unlikely word for the Tigers -- Mudita -- the Buddhism term for vicarious joy that comes from successes. Coach Rossell's squad adopted the word after attending a coaching clinic held by University of Alabama softball coach Pat Murphy.
"The girls have chosen for that word to be a defining factor in our team as well as unity and resilience," she said. "If we focus on those things, everything else will take care of itself, and we will be successful."
Pitching has been Griswold's strength this season. The Tigers have a problem many softball coaches love to have: multiple pitchers at their disposal.
Freshman Karly Millikan owns a 0.91 ERA and 13 strikeouts, while junior Brenna Rossell yields a 2.10 ERA with 8 strikeouts.
"Their hard work is showing up and paying off," Coach Rossell said. "They are doing a good job and make a great team."
Offensively, Dakota Reynolds owns a .833 average in six at-bats, and McKenna Wiechman is hitting .667 with a team-high nine RBIs. Erynn Peterson, Lydia Greiman, Anna Kelley, Rossell, Millikan, Jenna Reynolds and Makenna Askeland complete the lineup for the Tigers.
"We have the ability to produce runs through our order," Coach Rossell said. "It makes it tricky to put together a batting order, but we can put them anywhere, and they score runs."
The Tigers are playing well heading into their biggest game of the season to date -- a battle with Corner Conference foe Sidney (4-3, 2-0). The two squads are the only two unbeaten teams in conference action, so the winner puts themselves in sole control of the conference. Griswold won both meetings last year -- 16-4 in regular-season action and 9-7 in the Corner Conference Tournament.
"They've had a lot of success so far this season, and we are looking forward to seeing them," Coach Rossell said.
Trevor Maeder will have the call from Sidney on Friday night on the KMAX-Stream online at kmaland.com. The game can also be watched via the KMA Video Stream at kmaland.com.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Rossell.