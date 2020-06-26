(Essex) -- Lightning-like performances from Brenna Rossell and Anna Kelley, as well as actual lightning highlighted Friday night's action from the Corner Conference Baseball & Softball Tournaments in Essex on KMA-FM 99.1 Friday night.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CD
SOFTBALL: Griswold 3 Stanton 0
Griswold blanked Stanton in a pitcher's duel to claim the Corner Conference Tournament title in just their third year in the conference.
"It's something the girls set as a goal since the first day of practice," Coach Jody Rossell said. "It's fun to see it come to fruition."
In contrast to what you might expect from the Corner Conference, Griswold's Brenna Rossell and Stanton's Kaitlyn Bruce embarked on a pitcher's duel, but it was Rossell emerging victorious thanks to a four-strikeout, four-hit performance in the shutout.
"She's really found her own this week," Coach Rossell said. "She's done a great job on the mound."
Two-thirds of Brenna Rossell's run support came from the bat of Anna Kelley. Kelley broke a scoreless tie in the the fourth with a solo homer. Kelley added another run in the fifth after initially reaching on a double. Unofficially, Kelley fell just a triple shy of the cycle.
"She's been working on hitting year-round," Rossell said. "All her hard work and dedication is paying off."
Griswold added an insurance run in the top of the seventh and retired Stanton in order to get the victory and avenge a 7-3 loss to Stanton a week ago. The Tigers (6-4) are 5-1 since that loss and feel as if they have found the rhythm they hoped they would find in the middle of the season.
"Our offense really took off and our defense is coming around," Coach Rossell said. "It took a little while, but I think we are finally starting to find a rhythm."
Stanton's (4-4) four hits came from the bats of Brooklyn Adams (twice), Hope Ogletree and Marleigh Johnson.
Stanton and Griswold will both return to action tomorrow in the Bedford Tournament.
The complete interview with Coach Rossell can be found below.
BASEBALL: Stanton 5 Sidney 3 (Suspended in 3rd inning)
The baseball championship contest was off to an electric start until it was ultimately suspended in the bottom of the third inning with Stanton holding a 5-3 lead. Stanton scored one in the first only to be countered by Sidney's two-run inning. The Cowboys tacked on another run in the second, but Stanton took the lead in the third courtesy of a four-run inning. Lightning strikes prompted a delay prior to the third and the game was ultimately suspended. The contest will be resumed at a time to be determined later.