(Griswold) -- The Griswold Tigers defeated the Southwest Valley Timberwolves in straight sets on Thursday evening. The final two set victories came in dramatic fashion.
The Tigers coasted to a set one victory of 25-14 but found trouble in sets two and three.
They had led early in the set before a surge from Southwest Valley. The two teams battled it out before Carolina Arcia got the ace serve to win set number two 30-28 for the Tigers.
The Tigers then went on to play extra points in set number three and faced elimination down 24-23 but scored three straight points to end the match with a sweep and a 26-24 victory in set number three.
Griswold Head Volleyball Coach Jody Rossell was proud of her team's perseverance in the final two sets.
"Resilient has been one of the girls' core values for the season," Rossell said. "That's what we've been talking about and wanting to work on. They've been improving on it steadily, and it showed tonight. I never saw them get rattled or act like they were panicking, even when we were down six points at one time. (We) just came back on the next play, and the most important play is the next play."
Senior Outside Hitter Brenna Rossell put on a clinic with 21 kills in the match. Coming into the game, she had averaged 2.1 kills per set. Rossell was quick to shy away from taking full credit for herself.
"Just the encouragement of my teammates made the difference for me," Rossell said. "Both on offense and defense, whenever I made a mistake, they were always there to pick me up. So they were a big part of my success."
Charlie Larsen led the way for Southwest Valley with a total of five kills in the match. Haidyn Top added a pair of service aces.
The Tigers defeated the Timberwolves for the second time this season, the other in a tournament last Saturday in Griswold. Next week, the Tigers (10-11) hit the road and visit Essex on Tuesday. The Timberwolves (5-7) will resume play in a triangular tournament on Monday against East Union and Stanton. You can view the full interview with Jody and Brenna Rossell below.