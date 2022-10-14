(Griswold) -- A rigorous Corner Conference slate has prepared Griswold volleyball for Class 1A postseason action.
The Tigers maneuvered through the regular season with a 17-14 record and finished with a 3-3 record in the Corner Conference.
"We made steady improvements throughout the season," Coach Jody Rossell said. "We were intentional about the things we worked on and showed a lot of grit. The focus is always on playing our best volleyball at the end of the season. That's what we're looking to do here."
The Corner Conference was a brute this year, with East Mills, Sidney and Stanton combining for a 70-20 record.
"I always say playing tough teams makes our team better," Rossell said. "That's been good for us. We had a tough match with Sidney on Tuesday, but I was proud of our girls. We gave them a run for their money."
The Tigers hit at a .138 efficiency. Senior Makenna Askeland leads the way with 3.1 kills per set while Marissa Askeland (2.0 KPS), Gabbie Greiman (1.4 KPS), Emma Mundorf (1.3 KPS), Carley Danker (0.7 KPS), R'Nya Kirchhoff (0.7 KPS) and Carolina Arcia (0.5 KPS) also provide power for Griswold's attack.
"The girls challenge themselves to try new things," Rossell said. "We're not relying heavily on one player, so we've had different players step up. That has been a key to our success."
Another key to Griswold's success has been their production at the service line. The Tigers serve at a 90% efficiency and have five girls with 30+ aces -- Whitney Pennock (48), Marissa Askeland (46), Linsey Keiser (42), Arcia (39) and Makenna Askeland (34).
"It's something we work on every day," Rossell said. "We try to get our serves to serve tough. We try to take advantage of different weaknesses."
Griswold opens Class 1A regional play on Monday night against Coon Rapids-Bayard. The Crusaders are 7-18 on the year.
"They have some height at the net," Rossell said. "We know we'll have blockers there. We'll try to use that to our advantage."
The Tigers aren't overlooking their opening-round opponent, but they're focused on themselves first.
"All season long, the focus has been keeping our play consistent regardless of the opponent," she said. "Grit is something the girls have wanted to focus on since the beginning of the season. They want to be resilient under pressure."
Griswold/Coon Rapids-Bayard is a 7 PM first serve Monday. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Rossell.