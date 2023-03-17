(Griswold) -- Griswold senior Aiden Kennedy will take his size and upside to the next level with Cornell College.
The 6-foot-3, 207-pound Kennedy says he chose Cornell over Wartburg in the end.
“My soul told me to pick Cornell,” he said. “It was a really tough choice. It was a little more about education than football that made me choose Cornell. The way they do their learning was on a block schedule where you study one thing at a time, and that really caught my eye.”
While education played a major role in his decision, Kennedy’s size and athletic ability is what caught the eye of the Cornell coaching staff, which believes they may have found a diamond in the rough.
“They were talking to me about how they didn’t even know Griswold was a school until they came across my HUDL film,” Kennedy said. “They were watching it and loved what they saw. The main thing I heard was usually they have to take people from other positions to build at tight end, but I kind of have the perfect tight end form. The coaches at Cornell were really excited. I’m one of the tallest guys they’ll have.”
Despite playing for a young and building Griswold program, Kennedy did perform on the field, too, finishing his senior season with 21 receptions for 249 yards — both team-highs.
“I’ve loved offense ever since I was a little kid playing football,” Kennedy said. “I’ve always loved catching the ball and doing whatever I can do with it. Me being as big as I am, tight end fell perfectly into place.”
Listen to much more with Kennedy on his college decision linked below.