(KMAland) -- Griswold’s Karly Millikan, McKenna Wiechman and Makenna Askeland are among the four Elite selections on the First Team All-Corner Conference softball squad.
Along with the Griswold trio, Essex junior Tori Burns was also an Elite selection. Other first team members include Griswold’s Whitney Pennock, Sidney’s Fallon Sheldon, Fremont-Mills’ Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell, Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson of Essex and Miah Urban from East Mills.
Check out the second team and honorable mention choices in the PDF below.
