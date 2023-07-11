Griswold Tigers

(KMAland) -- Griswold’s Karly Millikan, McKenna Wiechman and Makenna Askeland are among the four Elite selections on the First Team All-Corner Conference softball squad.

Along with the Griswold trio, Essex junior Tori Burns was also an Elite selection. Other first team members include Griswold’s Whitney Pennock, Sidney’s Fallon Sheldon, Fremont-Mills’ Ella Thornton and Macy Mitchell, Brooke Burns and Brianne Johnson of Essex and Miah Urban from East Mills.

