(Griswold) -- Griswold football standout Derek Mueller is all set to continue his athletic career at Central College.
The Tigers two-way star says he wasn’t originally planning on playing college football.
“I had already planned on going to a different college,” he told KMA Sports. “After COVID-19 cut my senior year short, I reconsidered my options and looked into playing for Central.”
When Mueller started to reconsider his options, he reached out to a former teammate about potentially playing for the Pella school.
“All he had to say was good things and how he loved it there,” Mueller said. “Central also stuck out over other schools because of their successful program.”
Mueller rushed for 1,301 yards and 16 touchdowns this past season while also leading the Tigers with 83.5 total tackles, 64 solos and four tackles for loss. As for his position at the next level, it’s up in the air.
“I haven’t really talked to any coaches yet about possible positions,” Mueller said. “I know they will help me find the right spot.”
Now that the multi-sport standout has his future set, he’s excited to get a chance to see what he can do at the next level.
“I never planned on playing sports after high school,” he said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity.”