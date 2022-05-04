(Griswold) -- Griswold’s Brenna Rossell is parlaying a fine career with the Tigers into an opportunity with Buena Vista volleyball.
Rossell talked recently with KMA Sports about her decision to sign with the Storm Lake school.
“Mainly, when I went there to visit it always felt like home,” Rossell said. “I really liked the environment at the school, and the volleyball team made me feel very welcome every time I went there.”
Rossell averaged 2.6 kills and 2.7 digs per set for the Tigers this past season, picking up second-team All-Corner Conference honors.
“I’ve been involved in sports all of my life and wanted to continue that (in college),” Rossell said. “I have loved volleyball, and I could see myself doing it more than any other sport in college. I wanted to enjoy what I was doing.”
Rossell also took visits to Central College in Pella and the University of Nebraska-Omaha before deciding on BV, which just hired former Clarinda coach Will Baumann.
“I just know (Coach Baumann) has a lot of core values for the team, and I feel it could be a strong environment for me,” Rossell added. “That was important to me.”
Listen to much more with Rossell in the full interview embedded below.