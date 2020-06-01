(Griswold) -- Griswold’s new head football coach Chase Wallace knows the ins and outs of his new program.
The 2009 graduate of the school played for the Tigers, was a junior high coach at the school and just spent one year as an assistant under previous head coach Andy Everett.
“It’s truly amazing,” Wallace said of taking over at his alma mater. “My uncles played for Griswold, my dad was an all-state football player for Griswold. It means a lot to come back and hopefully get the program back in the right direction.”
Wallace takes over a program that has had a rough time lately, finishing 0-9 in 2019. He says one of the biggest keys to getting the Tigers back on the winning track will be adding more and more numbers.
“I’m reaching out to every person in the high school through emails and trying to figure out who is going out,” Wallace said. “We’ve got to get more guys out. We lost three good seniors and leaders, and filling those positions will be tough, but I’m just trying to stay in touch with the guys and make sure they stay as active as possible.”
The Tigers have been to the playoffs as recently as 2014, and Coach Everett took the program to four postseasons. The success was largely based around a prolific rushing attack. Coach Wallace says the run game will remain, but there might be a few more passes in the air.
“I definitely plan on spreading it out and throwing the ball around more than we have in the past,” he said. “The power run game and the misdirection has been very successful, and I don’t want to get rid of that completely. I just want to add a dimension to it and spread out the defense. Make them really think about the pass game. The more they have to think about the pass game, the more it will open up the run game.”
Listen to much more with Coach Wallace from Monday’s Upon Further Review linked below.