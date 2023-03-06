(Griswold) -- Griswold’s multi-sport standout McKenna Wiechman has long battled with a decision for what she wanted to do in the future. In the end, basketball won out.
“I’ve been battling (that decision) throughout the last three years,” she said. “Whether I wanted to do softball or basketball. Taking a lot of college visits, and I wasn’t quite sure about my next step.”
That’s when Wiechman met Southwestern Community College women’s basketball coach Darien Wingate, and it didn’t take long for her to decide SWCC was the place for her next stop.
“Coach D reached out to me and came to a few of my games,” Wiechman said. “I took a visit up there, and I really loved the campus and the coaches. I feel like that’s where I’ll fit the best and get the most playing time. Coach D and (assistant coach Demontez Coleman) have a lot of knowledge. I’m excited to see what I can do and take my basketball skills to the next level.”
Wiechman posted modest numbers for a Griswold team that struggled this season, finishing with 8.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game. However, this is proof good coaches can find good talent anywhere.
“I always kind of felt that we play in a such a small conference and didn’t feel like I was going to get reached out to,” Wiechman said, “but I was in contact with a lot of college coaches on HUDL. (Coach Wingate) says he sees things that not everyone can see and thinks I can play at the next level. He likes where I’m at with my skillset. It shows it doesn’t matter where you play or who you play for. You can make it as long as you put the work in, and I did that a lot throughout the years.”
At the next level, Wiechman says Coach Wingate likes her as a combo guard.
“He likes that I can shoot and feels he can put me at the point at times,” she said. “He said there are a few tweaks we can make ball-handling wise, and I’m ready for it. He said I showed a lot of things, and every time he told me to keep working no matter what the score is or the outcome. Just keep putting in the work, and he told me it would take me places.”
Listen to much more with Wiechman in the full interview below.