(Anita) -- A resilient CAM volleyball team has raced to an 8-1 start and is now a serious player for the Rolling Valley Conference title.
The Cougars opened the season with a loss to Class 4A Denison-Schleswig. They've since rattled off eight consecutive victories over Earlham, AHSTW, East Union, Exira-EHK, Audubon, Glidden-Ralston, Woodbine and Griswold.
While CAM was hopeful for a solid season, the 8-1 start has been a pleasant surprise to many, including coach Jenna Maiers
"The fight in these girls is just absolutely crazy to me," she said. "They're athletes, so you kind of always assume they'll fight, but you don't really know until you get them out on the court. When they get down, they pick it up and power through."
CAM is already close to eclipsing last year's win total, which was 10. They were relatively young last year with only three seniors. Last year's experience is clearly paying off this season, led by outside hitters Maddy McKee and Zoey Baylor. McKee is averaging 2.3 kills per set while Baylor is contributing 2.1.
While their numbers are similar, their personalities, and the way they attack a match, is not.
"They're kinda two totally different players," Maiers said. "If you ever watched them, you wouldn't know how they are teammates. Zoey is super, super high-energy. She's kind of all over the place all the time, which helps her get some kinda crazy kills. Maddy is a very smart, knowledgeable player. She knows the court really well and does really good on ball-placement. She can pick apart a defense and put the ball where it needs to go."
A large part of Baylor and McKee's successes have come courtesy of setter Taylor Bower, who is currently averaging 6.8 assists per game.
"She's been doing some really nice things," Maiers said. "On her, she's making some really great decisions. There's not a lot of coaching from us on the sideline telling her who to get the ball to. She's just making all those decisions on her own and doing what's best for the team."
Marissa Spieker has controlled the libero position with 3.6 digs per set while Mallarie Peach, Mallory Behnken and Maddie Holtz have also been mainstays in the Cougars' rotation.
The Cougars' early-season success has undoubtedly thrown them into the conversation for a Rolling Valley Conference title, along with the likes of Coon Rapids-Bayard, Boyer Valley and Paton-Churdan.
Maiers admits her team is aiming for a RVC title, but it won't be easy.
"Every team wants to win their conference," she said. "I know we've got some tough competition. We just got to keep playing our game, hope we can rise to the top of our conference and stay there."
Not only do the Cougars hope to win a conference title, they'd also like to make some noise in the postseason, more than they did last season when they were eliminated in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal.
"Our goal is to get farther than we did last year, then from there just take it game-to-game," Maiers said. "Everybody wants to go to state, absolutely that's on my mind, but once we get to the postseason, we just need to take it day-by-day and see where that takes us."
CAM will next be in action Thursday when they face Boyer Valley, who is currently 7-5 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.
"They've got a couple of outsides we need to keep an eye on," Maiers said. "Hopefully, our blocking will pick it up and we can put a stop to that."
The complete interview with Coach Maiers can be heard below.