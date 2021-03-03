(KMAland) -- AHSTW’s Kailey Jones and Raydden Grobe and Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen picked up Player of the Year honors from the Western Iowa Conference on Wednesday.
Jones and Hermansen shared the girls top award while also nabbing unanimous All-WIC along with Treynor’s Clara Teigland. IKM-Manning’s Alexa Ahrenholtz, Audubon’s Jaci Christensen, Underwood’s Kendra Kuck and Emilie Thompson of Logan-Magnolia also landed on the first team.
Grobe, meanwhile, is the WIC’s Player of the Year on the boys side and is a unanimous first team choice with Leyton Nelson of Tri-Center, Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia and Treynor’s Tim Zimmerman. Ethan Alfers of Tri-Center, Sid Schaaf from Treynor and AHSTW’s Brayden Lund were additional first team picks.
Second team choices on the girls team are AHSTW’s Claire Denning and Claire Harris, Aliyah Humphrey and Leah Hall of Underwood, Mandy Stogdill and Alyssa Kellar of Treynor and Tri-Center’s Presley Pogge.
The boys second team is made up of AHSTW’s Kyle Sternberg, Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen and Brogan Allensworth, Trent Kozeal from Tri-Center, Treynor’s Noah James, Underwood’s Blake Hall and Kyler Rasmussen of IKM-Manning.