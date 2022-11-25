(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock senior Cade Hosier did a little bit of everything this year to help guide his team to a state quarterfinal.
Hosier's contribution also led him to the 2022 KMAland Nebraska Football Player of the Year accolade.
"I'm just glad for the season we had and the people I got to play around with," Hosier said. "We had a great connection. It was a great season."
Hosier was the straw that stirred the drink for the Knights with 1,852 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns.
He also caught three touchdowns and was sparked the defense with 41 solo tackles and 89 assists from his safety position.
Hosier's impressive senior season was the culmination of a productive career.
"I expected to do at least a little better last year," Hosier said. "But I think I did more. I got more yards and touchdowns, but defense is where I improved the most. I was put in an important position at safety, and I think I did pretty good. I'm happy with how I performed there."
Hosier says his defensive improvements weren't by accident. They were a focus of his this season.
"I did as much studying as I could," he said. "The experience I had the last four years helped me figure out football. That was the biggest football."
Hosier's growing football IQ didn't discriminate on one side of the football. He also felt he got a better understanding of the offensive side, too.
"A big thing Coach (Lance Steffen) has drilled into me is figuring out our blocking schemes," he said. "Once you learn where your line is going to block for you, you know where to look. You can find those holes and make big plays. That's the biggest thing that helped me. I'm glad my coach gave me all this experience."
Hosier -- a four-year contributor for the Knights -- ends his career with 4,349 rushing yards and 61 touchdowns. He also totaled 708 receiving yards and caught nine touchdowns in his career.
"I've done way more than freshman me ever thought," Hosier said. "I'm going to remember the people I played with that believed in me. It was a great experience. I'm happy I got to do this."
Click below to hear more with Hosier.
PREVIOUS KMALAND NEBRASKA PLAYER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth
2020: Christian Meneses, Plattsmouth
2019: Ty Hahn, Johnson-Brock