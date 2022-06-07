(Maryville) -- Maryville sophomore Kason Teale rose in the Spoofhounds' lineup and improved his game throughout the season.
For that, Teale is KMA Sports' inaugural KMAland Missouri Tennis Player of the Year.
Teale and his teammates posted a strong season, leading the Spoofhounds to a district final.
"It was a fun season," Teale said. "We had a great team. It took a lot of practice."
Teale was the beneficiary of a balanced and deep Maryville lineup.
"We're all pretty similar with how we play," Teale said. "It was nice to play against those guys every day at practice. We helped each other improve."
Teale went 8-2 in No. 2 singles action.
His rise to the top of the lineup came after playing in the No. 6 position as a freshman.
"I expected myself to be high on the list," he said. "I pushed myself to be the best I could."
Teale partnered with Jaxson Staples in doubles action to post an 18-9. The combo finished third in the Midland Empire Conference, took second in districts and qualified for districts.
"We're good friends and play lots of sports together, so we have a good connection. We know what each other will do and can anticipate where the other will be on the court."
The standout sophomore feels his mental approach to the game is where he made the biggest leap.
"I learned a lot from last year's seniors," he said. "I didn't dwell on my mistakes. A lot of times in my freshman year, I would get down on myself. There are lots of points throughout the game. There are a lot of points to lose and gain, so you can't be down on yourself over one bad hit. (I'm proud) that I got better in all aspects."
Teale says he and Staples have lofty goals next year after their stellar 2022 campaign.
"Jaxson and I both expect to go to state next year," he said.
Check out the full interview with Teale below.