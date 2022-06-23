(Council Bluffs) -- Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln baseball has seen a major bounce back this season. And they’re doing it behind a mentality of constant competition.
“It all starts with competition,” Coach Tyler Brietzke told KMA Sports. “We have to be able to compete. We laid the blueprint for what the season was going to look like (in the offseason), and we have to have competition wherever you look.”
Brietzke says they put together drills and other games that fostered competition within the team.
“Once you learn how to compete, all of a sudden competition turns into ‘Oh shoot, we might win a couple games,’” he said. “Then you learn how to win. That’s kind of the evolution of where this team is going right now. We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we’re heading in the right direction.”
The results have certainly played out that way. After a 6-0 start, the Lynx are now 15-11 on the season. That’s already six more wins than their 9-30 record in 2021 and their 9-14 mark in the COVID-shortened 2020. In fact, 15 wins is the most for the AL baseball program since the 2018 campaign and a 16th would mean their most since 2017.
“Things are kind of going how we expected them to go,” Brietzke admits. “We took the offseason to look at our numbers and where our roster was at. We didn’t experience a ton of success last year, but we have the tools in place to be successful.”
Those tools involve plenty of forward thinking and some new age resources.
“One of the biggest things is that we are always growth mindset oriented,” Brietzke said. “We’re going to put books, resources and tools in our coaches’ hands. The players know about blast motion sensors and exit velocity, and they want to see what their numbers are. We can use data to drive development and create competition, and that’s the approach we’ve taken.”
The Lynx improvement has started on the mound with sophomore Zach Lincoln and junior Bennett Olsen, who both pitched shutouts on Tuesday in a sweep of LeMars to move them to 14-5 in the Missouri River Conference. That currently has them 3.5 games back of conference leader Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
For the year, Lincoln has a 2.94 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings while Olsen has a 5.15 mark and 32 punch-outs in 31 1/3 innings. Sophomore Gaven Goldsberry (23.2 IP), junior Braydon Lincoln (22 IP), senior Braden LaSale (15.2 IP), freshman Griff Rardin (11.2 IP) and sophomore Aidan Martin (11 IP) have also provided plenty of innings.
Martin, meanwhile, has been a standout at the plate, hitting .443/.521/.620 through 26 games. He has 11 doubles and a home run among his 35 hits and has driven in a team-best 20 runs. Senior Joey Podraza (.360/.458/.560), Braydon Lincoln (.319/.449/.389) and Rardin (.318/.396/.329) are also hitting over .300.
“I think the bar, as far as wins and losses are concerned, was pretty low,” Brietzke admits. “In the conversation with the players, the wins aren’t really what matters to us. We talk about winning the week, winning a category for the week, whether that’s dirtball reads for our baserunners, hit and run executions, sac fly executions, moving runners over.
“We try to win the micro categories in baseball, and the more that we win the better we do. Guys are executing, having fun and suddenly this looks like a team that wasn’t ready for defeat. It looks like a team that is ready to compete.”
The Lynx are back in action on the road at Sioux City East for a doubleheader later Thursday. They finish out a busy week with a home game against Glenwood on Friday. Check out the full interview with Coach Brietzke below.