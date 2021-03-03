(Des Moines) -- Quinn Grubbs’ big shot-making lifted Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton to a 60-55 Class 1A state quarterfinal victory over MMCRU on Wednesday afternoon.
Grubbs used a mini 7-0 run in the fourth period to erase a four-point deficit and then hit five free throws down the stretch to lift the Spartans (24-0) into Friday’s 1A state semifinal with No. 1 Bishop Garrigan.
“They did a great job on her,” Coach Tom Petersen said. “I didn’t think our screens were being utilized the way they should have. I think she did a better job in the fourth quarter to make some things happen.”
Grubbs — a sophomore — scored 25 points in her debut at the state tournament, shooting 9-of-17 from the field, 2-of-3 from deep and 5-of-7 from the free throw line.
“I knew I needed to step up,” Grubbs said. “When it came down to it, I had the open shot for that 3-pointer that put us up by 3. When I stepped to the free throw line, that’s been the biggest part of our game the last three games. I was prepared to do that.”
Grubbs was joined in double figures by a trio of teammates, including Shay Burmeister, who hit back-to-back 3s just before halftime to finish an 8-0 Spartans run that gave them a nine-point advantage at the break. Burmeister scored 14 while Mollie Rasmussen had 11 and Macy Emgarten put in 10 in another balanced performance.
“When you’re watching them play, they’re finding ways,” Petersen said. “They continue to find ways to get things done. Offensively, when things aren’t there, someone goes and sets a ball screen. They’re rolling off of it, they’re finding the right people. That’s a close knit group of gals that know how to play with each other.”
Exira/EHK built a 10-point lead early in the third period before a monster 16-2 run suddenly put MMCRU in the lead. Emgarten’s 3-pointer to end the period snapped a streak of nine straight for the Royals.
Grubbs’ time came with just over six minutes left in the fourth, as she scored to cut a four-point deficit down to two. Just over a minute later, she had another bucket to tie it. After a missed 3 on the MMCRU side, Grubbs didn’t miss her open 3 to give the Spartans an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish.
For the final three minutes, it was a mix of Exira/EHK defensive stops and Grubbs knocking down free throws to extend the advantage.
“You just need to know it’s the same distance and same height,” Grubbs said. “You can’t get overwhelmed in the atmosphere. You just need to focus and know that it’s going in.”
The victory puts Exira/EHK into a state semifinal on Friday at 2:00 against No. 1 Bishop Garrigan and star sophomore Audi Crooks.
“We’ll go home and try to figure something out,” Petersen said. (Crooks) is a great basketball player, but we have some pretty good basketball players ourselves.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Petersen and Grubbs below.