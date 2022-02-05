(Council Bluffs) -- A career night from Jamison Gruber led the Abraham Lincoln boys to an 81-63 win over Sioux City East and clinched the Lynx's third consecutive Missouri River Conference title.
The win and the conference title are emotional and welcomed for the Lynx, who suffered a crushing blow last month when they lost Iowa commit Josh Dix to a season-ending injury.
"Our guys were really hungry," Coach Jason Isaacson said. "With Josh out, people were counting us out."
The Lynx (13-3, 12-1) had little trouble scoring, with 26 points in the first quarter and 34 in the first half.
"That was huge for us," Gruber said. "Our team came out and locked them up. We had an amazing defensive effort, and the offense took care of itself."
More like Gruber took care of the offense. The 6-foot-1 senior exploded for 38 points on Friday. He scored 18 of those in the first quarter and 25 in the first half.
"The first play of the game, I got a steal and a layup and scored again," Gruber said. "I just adapted to their defense. They were giving me left, and I like to go left, so I had a lot of opportunities to score."
"We need him to step it up," Isaacson said. "He's so quick with the burst. He can knife through the top guys and get to the rim and score."
Gruber's memorable night came with a bevy of drives to the hoop, dazzling field goals and two 3-pointers.
"We scouted them for a week, and we already played them," Gruber said. "We knew what they were going to run, and we worked on it in practice. We had a good plan coming into this, and it worked out."
While Gruber stole the headlines, three other Lynx finished in double digits. Jaxson Jones capitalized on Gruber's desire to drive to the hoop, which opened up outside looks for Jones, who capitalized with four 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater to end the first half. JR Knauss posted a quiet 10 points while reserve Jake Duffey came off the bench and used his 6-foot-8 length to his advantage with 11 points.
"We shot the ball well, and I did a good job finishing around the rim," Duffey said.
Preston Dobbs led Sioux City East with 12 points while Brandt VanDyke, Bie Ruei and Cole Ritchie finished with 11, but the Black Raiders (13-4, 11-2) could never find an offensive rhythm strong enough to justify a second-half comeback.
"That's a really good team we beat," Gruber said. "They have a lot of shooters and playmakers. We rebounded well and played good defense for 32 minutes."
The win was an important one for a Lynx team trying to prove its worth among Class 4A's elite while navigating through the rest of the season without one of the state's best players.
"We just keep working," Isaacson said. "Josh is a part of our heart, but we try to keep moving forward. It looks different, but we are just trying to figure it out."
"This shows the state," Gruber said. "We came out and whooped them. This is huge for us down the road."
The Lynx return to action on Saturday against Valley. Check out the full interviews with Duffey, Gruber and Coach Isaacson below.