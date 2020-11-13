(Cedar Falls) -- A dynamite run game and a stingy defense were too much for St. Albert to overcome in a 34-6 loss to Grundy Center in a Class A State Semifinal Friday afternoon on KMA-FM 99.1.
"It's been an up and down year," Coach Jake Driver said. "Any time you can end your year at the UNI-Dome, it's a positive."
The Falcons opened the game firing on all cylinders, they stopped Grundy Center on fourth and short on the opening drive. However, the Falcons quickly turned it over with an interception.
Grundy Center answered with a turnover of their own, allowing St. Albert's Cael McLaren to recover the ball at the Grundy Center 35. The Falcons took advantage of the short field position and Sam Wilber booted a 45-yard field goal.
St. Albert had the opportunity to go up two scores on their ensuing drive, but Dexter Whitehill's second interception of the game thwarted the scoring attempt. A 63-yard run by running back Zach Opheim set the stage for a 25-yard score from quarterback Logan Knaack to hand Grundy Center a 7-3 lead with 2:29 remaining in the 1st.
Grundy Center then recovered the ensuing kickoff at the St. Albert 26 and capitalized with a one-yard score by Knaack to make the score 14-3, which is where it stood heading into halftime.
St. Albert went three and out on their opening drive of the second half and Grundy Center took advantage with a one-yard touchdown by Knaack, which he set up with a 76-yard scamper.
The Spartans tacked on two more touchdowns -- touchdown runs of 45 and 63 from Opheim while the Falcons added a field goal from Wilber to bring the final to 34-6.
Wilber was one of the brightest spots for St. Albert Thursday, striking on field goals from 45 and 35.
"That was a really good feeling," Wilber said of his two field goals.
"They're a good football team we played today," Driver said. "It was a big stage. We played well and did a lot of things that we've done all year. We had some young guys that made some plays and brought some things along. I thought we competed all afternoon long and that's all we can ask for."
Grundy Center finished the contest with 437 yards rushing -- 225 from Opheim and 212 from Knaack.
"Their zone-read always had a gap open," linebacker Connor Cerny said. "Their running back found it every time and that's why they got those big plays. We weren't able to stop those."
"They did a real nice job of getting to the second level better than we anticipated," Driver echoed.
For the Falcons offense, they were limited to only 115 yards, 46 of which occurred in the first half. Cerny paced St. Albert's offense with 49 yards.
With the victory, Grundy Center will move into the Class A State Championship Game next Thursday at 2 p.m., where they will face Iowa City, Regina.
The loss ends St. Albert's season at 8-3, snaps their eight-game winning streak and brings an end to the fantastic careers of many seniors including Cerny, Wilber, Cy Patterson, Greg Fagan, Brett Klusman, Sam Rallis, Ben O'Neill and Cael McLaren among others.
The trip to the UNI-Dome also kept the streak of every graduating class from St. Albert since the year 2000 reaching at least the state semifinals.
Coach Driver is hopeful his team's surge to the UNI-Dome is something that can serve as a stepping stone to many more trips.
"In July, we were talking about not playing at all. For us to go to the UNI-Dome that's a tremendous season," he said. "We put pressure on our kids and they responded. For the program, this brings some excitement to it."
Complete interviews with Wilber, Cerny and Coach Driver can be viewed below.