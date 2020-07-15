(Oakland) -- A pitcher’s duel went the way of West Harrison on Wednesday in a 3-2 1A regional quarterfinal win over Riverside.
The Hawkeyes (13-6) leaned on timely hitting and the gutty and efficient pitching of junior Emily McIntosh, who twirled all seven innings and allowed just one earned run on four hits while striking out eight.
“I went out there thinking the whole team can hit,” McIntosh told KMA Sports. “I knew I had to pitch my best to each hitter.”
McIntosh’s performance was even more impressive considering she nearly suffered a serious hand injury in the fourth.
Her pitching counterpart Kenna Ford sent a line drive back up the middle that hit square on McIntosh’s hand. The heady junior quickly fielded the ball and threw to first for the out, but she needed several minutes and warmup pitches to recover.
“It hit my hand, and I didn’t know where it went,” McIntosh said. “I grabbed it and threw her out at first to get the out. I think it’s just a pretty bad bruise.”
After Riverside struck for a run in the first on a leadoff hit and throwing error, McIntosh fired zeroes for the next five innings. The Bulldogs (13-6) added another run in the seventh on a walk, sacrifice bunt and single, but McIntosh nabbed one final strikeout to finish the game.
“She put everything into the game,” Coach Scott Rife said. “She’s pitched every inning for us this year. Either pitching or hitting, she puts her all into it.”
The West Harrison bats were also stymied for most of the night by Ford, who allowed just five hits and one earned run. The Riverside junior had five strikeouts of her own in the tough-luck loss.
The Hawkeyes scored one run each in the third, sixth and seventh innings. In the third, Haley Koch reached on an error with two outs before Chloe Gilgen quickly followed with a run-scoring double. Koch reached on another error to lead off the sixth, moved to second on a passed ball and then to third on a groundout before scoring on an RBI grounder by Haleigh Rife.
Finally, in the seventh, Sabrina Rife laced a single up the middle to open the inning and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Katie Gore. Lanie Gustafson singled to right to move her to third before she scored on a passed ball — a run that proved to be the difference.
“We started out kind of slow,” Coach Rife said. “We got our sticks going a little bit. We hit the ball well. They stole two or three good hits from us. We had players step up when they needed to step up. I was more than pleased.”
The Hawkeyes advance to a regional semifinal on Friday against undefeated and Rolling Valley Conference champion Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. The game is set for a 5:00 start in Kimballton and represents a rematch between the RVC rivals from June 17th when the Spartans won 7-1.
“It’s going to take some good hitting, some good fielding and guts like we showed tonight,” Rife said.
View complete video interviews with Coach Rife and McIntosh below.