(KMAland) -- The Heart of America Athletic Conference has announced all-conference softball and baseball teams.
Graceland’s Taylor Beane was second-team choice while three other Yellowjackets and Peru State’s Alana Krieser were honorable mentions. View the full softball all-conference list here.
Peru State’s Luis Landaeta was a first-team choice in baseball. The Bobcats also placed two others on the second team and two were honorable mentions. Graceland baseball also had two honorable mention choices. View the full baseball all-conference list linked here.