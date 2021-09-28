(Avoca) -- AHSTW volleyball had as many wins at Saturday's Southwest Valley Tournament as they did in all of 2020, and senior Natalie Hagadon has played a vital part in the Lady Vikes' remarkable improvement.
"We've come a long way since last year," she said. "We put in a lot of work, and I'm excited to see how far we can go."
Hagadon's week earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate Athlete of the Week honors for Week 5, while her team went 6-2 with sweeps of Exira-EHK, Southwest Valley, Clarke, Panorama, Lenox and CAM in Corning on Saturday.
The outside hitter tallied 56 kills in 12 sets as part of her 82-kill week.
"Some of the teams were slow, so we had slow-paced games," Hagadon said. "We just had to work hard. I've been working on my line shot because it's been open."
Hagadon isn't the only powerful AHSTW hitter that has made a living off line shots this year. Teammates Halle Hall and Megan Wise are also reliable for some timely kills from the outside.
"In practice, we work on line and hard-cross a lot," she said. "When we watch film, we notice those spots are open. That's where we execute and put the ball down."
While the week was efficient for her team, it was also monumental for Hagadon, who eclipsed 500 career kills on Saturday.
"It was a really great feeling," she said. "I just have to keep working to push further."
AHSTW's top three hitters (Hagadon, Hall and Wise) and their setter (Ally Meyers) are seniors and multi-year contributors.
"We've all played in a club league together," she said. "That's really helped our chemistry."
It's also helped the Lady Vikes (20-6) eclipse last year's win total by 14. Their 20-win output also ties the second-most for AHST/AHSTW in the Varsity Bound era, tying with the 2019 team and ranking only behind the 2018 squad that went 26-11.
"We've really worked on the fundamentals and continue to work hard in practice," she said. "We stress a lot on serve receive and blocking. We all work well together."
AHSTW still has regular-season dates against Underwood, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Audubon and the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. They expect to contend for the WIC title, but will have to get past Tri-Center, Missouri Valley and Treynor, all of whom swept them in the regular season.
"We know we have tough teams in our conference," she said. "So we are just going to focus on making sure we stay up and keep our leads."
AHSTW returns to action on Tuesday at home against Underwood. The full interview with Hagadon is linked below.