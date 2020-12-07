(Ames) -- Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award and a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award.
The Walker Award goes to the nation’s best running back in the country while the Maxwell Award is given annually to the nation’s best football player.
Hall leads the nation in rushing yards (1,357), 100-yard rushing games (8), multi-TD rush games (6), first down rushes (66), yards after contact (797), consecutive games with a rush TD (10) and 20+ yard rushes (14).
View the complete release from Iowa State athletics linked here.